Nintendo Switch Online members can now play special versions of 3 classic SNES Kirby games

While we await the rumored Game Boy library, Nintendo added some new titles to the Switch Online game list. This time around it is the base-tier Super Nintendo library that is seeing some new games in the form of three special edition versions of some classic SNES Kirby titles. The latest in the Kirby series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, hit the Switch library back in March to positive critical reviews just before Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards landed on the N64 Switch Online game list, but subscribers of Nintendo’s online service can now enjoy SP versions of Kirby Super Star, Kirby’s Dream Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Course. More details below.

Switch Online game list gets even more Kirby action

The latest editions to SNES Switch Online game list include special versions of the aforementioned Kirby Super Star, Kirby’s Dream Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Course. More specifically, Nintendo has essentially unlocked some of the bonus gameplay modes and originally secret mini games found in these titles right from the jump.

Kirby Super Star, which originally released on SNES back in 1996, delivers that classic platforming action we know and love from the series across eight different Kirby titles alongside a series of secret gameplay modes (the Arena, Meta Knight, and Milky Way Wishes) that are seemingly now available and unlocked from the jump in the Switch Online version.

Kirby’s Dream Land 3 is getting a similar treatment with its bonus Play Extra Course and the Dance Select modes while Kirby’s Dream Course, a miniature golf experience, will have players starting with a 100% completion rating in order to access all of the courses as soon as they boot it up on Switch Online for the first time (if you so choose).

It seems Nintendo has been focused on the N64 library as of late – it is nice to see the world famous Kirby portion of the SNES Switch Online game list get injected with some new content. The Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games require the more pricey Expansion tier pass, whereas the SNES and NES games are included with the base $20 per year subscription, for those unfamiliar.

