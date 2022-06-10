Arcade1Up Tron cabinet with stool and light-up marquee now $600 ($100 off), more from $150

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Tron cabinet with the matching riser and stool at $599.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $100 off the going rate and matched at GameStop. The best listings on Amazon have it up over $800 and it is on sale for $777 directly from Arcade1Up through this weekend. This statement piece delivers a light-up marquee and flight stick control, a black light-responsive ink design, and is Wi-Fi enabled for live leaderboard action. From there, you’ll find copies of both Tron and Discs of Tron pre-loaded alongside the usual coinless operation, a clear deck protector, anti-tip over strap, built-in speakers, and full-size “real feel” controls. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for more Arcade1Up deals from $150.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Check out the new Arcade1Up Legacy collection with Mortal Kombat, MIDWAY, and other new cabinets. Then swing by this morning’s roundup of console game deals for offers on the upcoming new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brawler, Zelda Breath of the Wild, plenty of digital titles, and the new Mario Strikers Battle League at its all-time low.

Arcade1Up Tron cabinet features:

Arcade1Up is incredibly proud to produce the Tron home arcade cabinet, among the most requested by hardcore retrogamers. Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for video game enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors alike; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Awarded “Coin-Operated Game of the Year” by Electronic Games magazine, Tron was revered for its gameplay and gorgeous aesthetic.

