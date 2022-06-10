Today’s best game deals: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering digital pre-orders of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $22.49 via the eShop. Regularly $25 for a digital copy and $35 in physical form at Amazon, this is the first price drop and a great chance to land a copy on day one at a discount (releases June 16, 2022). With up to 6-player co-op on the way, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is looking to bring players back to the 2D golden era of TMNT games. With smooth pixel art-style graphics and gameplay “rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics,” Shredder’s Revenge delivers a nostalgic experience with modern mechanics as you attempt to take down the Foot Clan. Head below for deals on Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, OlliOlli World, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-orders, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

