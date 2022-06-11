Upgrade your wardrobe with a new ratcheting belt for just $16 (Reg. $20), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CR CHAOREN (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its men’s belts from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of our favorite discounts is the Men’s Ratchet Dress Belt in Carbon Fiber for $15.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. This unique belt is easier than most to put on, because it doesn’t require you to use tabs, pins, or anything else to secure. Essentially, this belt functions like a large zip tie and ratchets closed with a quick release. Simply slip the end of the belt into the buckle and it’ll quickly attach around your waist. Check out the Amazon landing page to find other deals and then head below for more.

You could instead opt for the Steve Madden Men’s Leather Belt for $13 on Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same ratcheting system, you’ll find that it offers the solid build quality that Steve Madden is known for. On top of that, it’s reversible, which is something that today’s lead deal can’t quite match up with.

Be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional ways to save. There, you’ll find discounts on Nike, Foot Locker, Macy’s, and so much more. One other stand-out from our fashion guide that would pair great with today’s lead deal is this 3-pack of Gold Toe dress socks, which are on sale for just $13 right now from its normal $18 going rate.

CHAOREN Men’s Belt features:

CHAOREN Ratchet Belt allows for 1/7″ micro adjustments for perfect fit everywhere, higher and easier regulation for an extremely comfortable experience. Innovative removable buckle allows you to cut the nylon belt to your Ideal size.

Adopts TOP TACTICAL GRADE tight weave, 3.8mm thickness is 30% thicker than normal nylon belt, enough to withstand daily wear and tear. Heavy Duty ratchet buckle is made by zinc alloy, which can pull over 500 pounds without breaking after hundreds of tests.

Just slide the casual belt into the buckle and pull web belt through, the ratchet buckle simply automatic locks. To release the ratchet belt, gently push the lever on the side of the buckle and pull the webbing out. External sliding design make it easier and quicker.

