Amazon offers a 3-pack of Gold Toe Dress Crew Socks for $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $18), more

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe 3-Pack Men’s Dress Crew Socks for $13 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $18, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These socks feature a moisture-control design to help keep your feet comfortable. This classic style pairs nicely with dress shoes and you can choose from several different color options. It also has arch support and it has a lightweight design. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Another notable deal is the Hanes Women’s 6-Pack Plush Crew Socks that are marked down to $5. For comparison, these socks are regularly priced at $11 and this is another Amazon all-time low. This style is great for workouts and features a breathable design as well.

Finally, Nike is having a Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off running shoes, apparel, and more.

Gold Toe Dress Crew Socks feature:

Gold Toe socks are designed with contemporary styling and superb quality for discerning men who care about how they dress.

The iconic Gold Toe and trusted craftsmanship make our socks.

Aquafx moisture control keeps feet dry and comfortable

Made with premium ultra soft rayon yarn

Long lasting reinforced toe

