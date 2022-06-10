Nike drops a new sale! Extra 20% off already up to 50% off styles with this promo code

Nike is offering another Flash Sale for its members (free to sign-up) with up to 50% off sitewide when you use promo code EARLY20 at checkout. Plus, Nike members receive free delivery on all orders. Father’s Day is quickly approaching and if you haven’t picked up a gift yet, this sale is a perfect time to score a great deal. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes. They’re currently marked down to $108 and originally sold for $180. The FlyKnit design is highly flexible as well as breathable. It’s also slightly curved to propel you forward and you can choose from an array of fun color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

