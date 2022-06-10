Nike drops a new sale! Extra 20% off already up to 50% off styles with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + extra 20% off

Nike is offering another Flash Sale for its members (free to sign-up) with up to 50% off sitewide when you use promo code EARLY20 at checkout. Plus, Nike members receive free delivery on all orders. Father’s Day is quickly approaching and if you haven’t picked up a gift yet, this sale is a perfect time to score a great deal. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes. They’re currently marked down to $108 and originally sold for $180. The FlyKnit design is highly flexible as well as breathable. It’s also slightly curved to propel you forward and you can choose from an array of fun color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Summer Event that’s offering 25% off warm-weather gear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nike’s latest Flash Sale takes 20% off running st...
Save big during Foot Locker Father’s Day Sale wit...
Brooks Summer Sale cuts up to 50% off running shoes and...
Carhartt Summer Sale is live! Save 25% off gear from $1...
Eddie Bauer takes extra 60% off clearance items from $5...
Save 10% on Kensington's Surface Pro and Studio Dock
SodaStream’s Terra delivers homemade sparkling wa...
9to5Toys Daily: June 10, 2022 – Mac Studio $100 off, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments