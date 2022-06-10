Macy’s Friends + Family Event takes extra 30% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, more

Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes up to an extra 30% off already-reduced styles with code FRIEND at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Free People, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Laser Wing Oxford Shoes that are marked down to $140. For comparison, that’s $60 off the original rate and they will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe, no matter the season. They’re available in three versatile color options and have ample cushioning for a comfortable stride. Plus, the rubber outsole promotes traction. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

