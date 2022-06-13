Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 credit to spend at Target

Target is kicking off the work week by launching a new Apple Gift Card promotion today. Right now, you can score a FREE $10 Target credit when you buy a $100 Apple card with free email delivery. Matching our previous mentions throughout 2022 so far, this is an all-around rare chance to pocket some extra credit for your next Target purchase just for renewing your Apple Music subscription or buying the apps and games you would be anyway. This is the best value of the year and the first time that Target specifically has offered the chance to save since back in February, though other retailers have occasionally matched the savings. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

As the new week begins to unfold, all of the other best Apple deals are also going live. Right now, you can score new all-time lows on the latest Apple TV 4K from $130 that are also up for the taking alongside ongoing AirPods price cuts and more.

Terms and conditions:

Offer available online only. $10 Target GiftCard when you spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards. Not valid on previous orders. Redemption limit one gift card per guest. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ 3rd Party Partners and clearance items. Quantities limited. Your account will be charged the amount of the qualifying item reduced by a Target discount in an amount equal to the amount of the gift card, and a separate charge for the amount of the gift card will be assessed.

