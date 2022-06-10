Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Swapperoo, Quell+, SkySafari 7 Plus, more

All of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now organized for you below as we head into the weekend. Just make sure you swing over to this morning’s coverage of Apple’s new Mac Studio with M1 Max performance now that it’s $100 off the going rate alongside the rest of this week’s Apple hardware deals including the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Today’s app deals are highlighted by titles like Swapperoo, Quell+, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app discounts.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Translate-Easy Translation: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Album Flow Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dare the Monkey: Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: STAmina Apnea Trainer: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Messenger Oracle: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Icon Plus – Icon & Logo Design: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Palettes – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Aphelian: $6 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

More on Swaperoo:

The rules are simple: tap an arrow to move it in the direction it faces. Make a row of 3 tiles of the same color and the tiles disappear. If that sounds too easy, don’t worry – you’ll find yourself in situations that require clever manipulation of the game board. There’s an assortment of objectives to keep you on your toes: tiles that chase you, tiles that must be matched within a few moves, tiles that must be protected, and lots more.

