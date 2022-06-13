Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $150 discount with folding 120Hz screen in tow from $850

Over the weekend we got an updated look at how the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 will stack up, and now to start the week Amazon is rolling out discounts on its counterpart that is actually shipping. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G starts at $849.99 shipped for the 128GB model. Down from $1,000, this is matching the best price of the year, is only the second discount in 2022, and the lowest outside of a short-lived discount in December. The 256GB model is also down to $894.73 from its usual $1,050 price tag.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

While all of last week’s best app and game deals are up for the taking still, the other hardware price cuts out there have something in store right now, too. A $250 discount is delivering a new all-time low on the Galaxy S22+ at $800, which is joined by the other devices in Samsung’s latest lineup of Android smartphone starting from $700.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!