Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets fall to second-best prices: Ultra $1,000 (Save $200), more

Following up a chance to save on the flagship foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, Amazon is now discounting all three of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The headliner this time around is the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $999.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $1,200, this amounts to the second-best price yet at within $50 of the all-time low we’ve only seen once before. As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets below.

Clocking in as the mid-tier handset in the lineup, you can also score an Amazon all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB. Now down to $799.99, this $250 discount also delivers a match of the all-time low set once before from its usual $1,050 price tag. This model steps down to a 6.7-inch display, though still comes powered by that new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. You’re also looking at a 4,500mAh battery with 256GB of storage on board. So if you don’t need the improved S Pen support or the higher-end camera on the flagship S22 Ultra, this mid-tier offering is worth a look. Learn more in our review.

Or if you’d prefer to go the entry-level route, there’s also savings to be had by going with the Galaxy S22 at $699.99. Down from $800, this one is only $100 off but still sitting at one of the best offers yet. Its entry-level status means you’ll be getting a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a less capable 3,700mAh battery to boot. You’re also ditching the ultra wide band radio support found on the larger two handsets. Our review has all of the other details you’ll need.

On top of all the best app and game deals for your new device, plenty of notable savings are up for grabs on another player in the Android ecosystem’s flagship handset. Sitting at one of the best prices and overall values to date, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G comes bundled with an S Pen Folio Case and is now $509 off.

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

