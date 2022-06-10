Android app deals of the day: CHUCHEL, Worms 2, Earthlings Beware!, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time for all of Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Before you dive into today’s software offers be sure to check out this $250 price drop on the Galaxy S22+ 256GB, which is a new Amazon all-time low. As for the apps, our collection of deals is headlined by titles like CHUCHEL, Earthlings Beware!, The Escapists 2, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Worms 2: Armageddon, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining the rest of the Samsung smartphone discounts and its Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Galaxy S22+ 256GB is now $250 off at an all-time low. Now sitting alongside ongoing offers on Google’s latest Nest cameras, we are also tracking deals on SanDisk’s G-DRIVE portable SSD, the OtterBox 20W USB-C wall charger, and everything smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on CHUCHEL:

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges! The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Samorost 3, The Last Drea...
SKIL’s PWR CORE 12V brushless circular saw and PW...
Save 16% on Lenovo's 28-inch 4K IPS Computer Monitor
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro pack ANC, Spatial Audi...
RYOBI 40V cordless electric mower + two batteries falls...
Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr: Sports Illus...
Fitbit Charge 5 tracks ECG and SpO2 at lowest price in ...
Save 17% off Honeycomb's Alpha Flight Control System
Load more...
Show More Comments