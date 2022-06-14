ASUS’ dual-connectivity gaming headset works cross-platform at low of $100 (Save 41%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this 41% discount marks a return to the all-time low price and only the second time reaching this low price that we’ve seen. The exclusive ASUS Essence drivers and air-tight chamber design let the ROG Strix Go headset “keep you in the moment & blocks outside distractions” with the 40mm drivers delivering “rich bass and pure sound.” Audio controls are located on the earcup of the headset with a volume wheel and microphone toggle that is available at a moment’s notice. The detachable microphone included with this headset is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak so you can be certain your teammates will hear you clearly with AI noise-canceling done by the headset to filter out background noise. The USB-C wireless adapter allows this headset to be used without any cords, but an optional 3.5mm audio connection can be made for use on practically any platform. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers of the Kraken headset are capable of delivering virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a PC with the earcups using cooling-gel infused cushions that prevent overheating and remain comfortable. Unlike the ASUS option above, the Kraken headset here is not wireless and has its audio controls in line with the 3.5mm cable. The microphone here even retracts into the earcup when not in use so it stays out of your way. Constructed from Bauxite Aluminum, this Razer headset is lightweight while remaining durable with a thicker pad on the headband to relieve pressure. If you want a wireless option but are tight on cash, check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Headset for $50. Check out our hands-on review of this headset to learn more.

ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Clear communication in lightweight comfort ROG Strix Go is a USB-C gaming headset that supports all of your favorite gaming platforms – PC, Mac, mobile phones, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Equipped with exclusive ASUS Essence drivers and airtight chambers, Strix Go delivers incredibly rich, pure sound with optimized deep bass for immersive audio experiences. It also benefits from an industry-leading, AI noise-canceling microphone that provides crystal-clear in-game voice communication, even in noisy outdoor environments. With an ergonomic, lightweight design for superb comfort and swivel-fold mechanic for quick and easy portability, Strix Go ensures you can game on, without fatigue.

