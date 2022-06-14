CORSAIR’s K65 Mini RGB 60% mechanical keyboard with Cherry switches reaches $90

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 18% discount marks a return to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this keyboard, coming within $2 of the all-time low there. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you cant be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver switches for a fast and linear response with per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup. The CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology uses an 8,000Hz polling rate with full N-Key rollover to make sure every keystroke is registered and with as little latency as possible. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard for $80. The Tenkeyless form-factor of this keyboard means it will take up a little more space on your desk, but you regain some keys that you lose out on with the 60% layout. Razer’s linear optical switches use beam-based actuation for faster responses to keystrokes with these keys keeping the per-key RGB lighting which is controlled by Razer Chroma for game and system synchronization. You could save even more cash by going with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $48. This one comes with the full-size layout complete with a number pad and is equipped with Romer-G switches and basic red backlighting. This is the keyboard I use and have yet to have any issues with reliability. There is even a USB passthrough for connecting a mouse without taking up a second port.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and perihperals, such as the ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset at its low price of $100. You could pair this keyboard, this ASUS headset, with this $904 gaming desktop to build out a great starter gaming station.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

he CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines top-level performance with portability. PBT double-shot keycaps deliver exceptional durability with a premium look and feel. With 8,000Hz hyper-polling enabled by AXON hyper-processing technology, CHERRY MX SPEED RGB Silver mechanical keyswitches, and expansive onboard shortcuts, the K65 RGB MINI offers big performance and functionality in a compact design. Vivid per-key RGB backlighting is fully customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, alongside key remaps, custom macros, and immersive integration with select games.

