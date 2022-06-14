Greenworks pre-summer Gold Box sale takes up to 40% off electric mowers and more from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks electric mowers, tools, and accessories starting at $21.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite from the sale has the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower marked down to $358.75. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is the second-best price to date at 40% off. This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine this summer. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. You can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead mower, we’re also tracking a series of other discounts on Greenworks electric tools. Ranging from additional lawn care upgrades that’ll have to ready to tackle everything summer throws at your outdoor space to gear for the workshop and more, everything is live through the end of the day. Though we’ve picked out a few highlights worth a look over everything else.

Otherwise, be sure to give our Green Deals guide a look for all of the other best environmentally-friendly discounts up for the taking.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 75+ indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform. Up to 45 minutes* of run-time with 2 fully charged 5.0 Ah USB batteries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!