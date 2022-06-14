LEGO Aston Martin DB5 and Dom’s Charger joining Speed Champions lineup this fall

The LEGO Speed Champions lineup received a new collection of sets back in March, but since then, there hasn’t been all too much news on the brick-built supercar front. Today, we’re getting a first look at two sets that will be giving the theme some love later this fall. Channeling two iconic cars from classic and more modern pop culture, the LEGO Speed Champions garage will expand with new Aston Martin DB5 and Dom’s Charger from Fast and the Furious.

LEGO Speed Champions assembles new Aston Martin DB5

Marking the second wave of new sets to enter the lineup this year, the LEGO Speed Champions theme will be seeing two new faces later this fall. Bringing a pair of iconic likenesses to the collection, both James Bond and Dominic Toretto will be making their way to the lineup.

First up is 007 himself, which will make for just the latest collaboration between MI6 and the LEGO Group. Arriving in a new Aston Martin DB5, the upcoming Speed Champions set will see the classic 1960s ride brought into LEGO form. Alongside all of the typical inclusions that the theme offers, this more unique addition to the brick-built garage comes with interchangeable license plates to double down on the spy vibes. The part count is still currently unknown, though this will arrive as kit number 76911.

LEGO Fast and the Furious Dom’s Charger on the way too

Also joining the LEGO Speed Champions lineup: an icon from Fast and the Furious will be launching later this fall. Dom’s Dodge Charger in all of its turbocharged glory will enter the theme with an expected black coat of paint and the exposed engine scoop on the hood. Part count remains to be seen, much like the LEGO Aston Martin DB5.

This won’t be the first time that we’ve seen the iconic rides enter the LEGO stable. Back in 2018, the LEGO Group brought 007’s signature vehicle into the Creator Expert lineup with an over 1,300-piece model. That was then followed up by the Technic lineup assembling Dom’s Dodge Charger two years later. Both of the new LEGO Speed Champions sets are, however, the smallest versions to date and arrive in minifigure scale.

Speaking of, both of the upcoming LEGO cars arrive with their signature drivers behind the wheel. As for the Aston Martin DB5, the LEGO Group includes James Bond himself as portrayed by Daniel Craig. Then on the Fast and the Furious side of the LEGO Speed Champions expansion, you’re looking at Dom Toretto. Each of them is going to be exclusive to their respective sets as well.

Unlike some of our other early LEGO reports, for once, the pricing and release date is one thing that has yet to be confirmed. We can expect to see both of the new LEGO Speed Champions sets drop on August 1, though how much you’ll have to pay is up in the air.

Expect both LEGO Speed Champions sets to increase in price

The typical Speed Champions car sells for $19.99 as of now. But with price increases expected to arrive by fall, I would be willing to suspect we’ll see a $24.99 going rate come launch. The inflation adjustments paired with any sort of licensing costs that the LEGO Group would like to absorb by a price hike seem to make that $5 increase reasonable, though still disappointing for fans of the theme. For now, we’ll have to wait for an official reveal.

9to5Toys’ Take

While we’re still waiting on official imagery of the new sets, I have to say that the LEGO Group has really delivered some pretty exciting builds. The Speed Champions theme has received a lot of praise as of late for being in touch with what builders want out of future sets, and these two new ones certainly seem to embody that.

While the Aston Martin DB5 is certainly going to be a favorite for those who missed out on the larger model from over four years ago, I can certainly see LEGO fans eating up the Fast and the Furious Charger, as well.

