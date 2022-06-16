Best-in-class USB 3.2 Gen 2 SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD at $221 for today only

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $220.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is currently matched for today only, this is the third best price of the year, within $1 of our mention from a couple months ago, and the lowest total we can find. Easily among the best and most popular portable solutions out there, it delivers up to 1050MB/s, support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, 2TB of storage, and USB-C connectivity. From there, you’ll find a rubberized shell with a built-in carabiner loop that delivers 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance so this drive “can take a beating.” Hit up our review of the pro version for further insight and head below for additional details.

A notable lower-cost alternative comes by way of the discount we spotted yesterday on Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD. This model punches above its price range with up to 2,000MB/s for $75 shipped on the 1TB model. While not as rugged or popular an option, scoring a pair of these would still be $70 less than the 2TB SanDisk Extreme above.

For something that sits right in between the two aforementioned options, dive into our hands-on review of the latest Samsung T7 Shield release. This portable SSD is currently starting at $135 for the 1TB option, delivering similar specs and protective design cues you’ll find on the SanDisk model above. And be sure to check out OWC’s new aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD while you’re at it.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

