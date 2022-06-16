Amazon Stampcard gets you ready for Prime Day with free $10 credit

Ahead of Prime Day 2022 (full announcement), Amazon has announced a new way for shoppers to score some extra savings for the event. Deemed Amazon Stampcard, the game-like promotion is now live to reward Amazon shoppers with an extra $10 credit.

Amazon Stampcard scores you a $10 credit for Prime Day

Differing from the usual Prime Day promotions that we’ve seen in past years, Amazon is mixing it up for 2022 by enticing shoppers to make the most of their membership ahead of the event. The new Prime Stampcard is more akin to a digital scavenger hunt of sorts, making Prime members complete four different tasks in order to redeem a $10 credit.

In order to actually be eligible for the promotion, you’ll have to head over to the Amazon Stampcard landing page and activate your card. You’ll also of course have to be a Prime member. From there, shoppers will have to complete four different Prime-focused activities to earn stamps. These range from making a purchase with your Prime account to streaming music from Alexa and more.

Here are all four Amazon Stampcard requirements:

Make a Prime-eligible purchase of $5 or more

Use your Prime shipping benefit to purchase a Prime-eligible item of at least $5 to collect this stamp.

Stream a show on Prime Video

Choose any video and stream to collect this stamp.

Listen to a song with Prime Music

Listen to any song included with Prime to collect this stamp.

Borrow an eBook on Prime Reading

Choose from a selection of Prime reading or Kindle Unlimited titles and read to collect this stamp.

You’ll have right up until Prime Day to actually take advantage of the promotion. All four of those activities will have to be completed by end of day on July 13, 2022, to score the credit. You can do them in any order, with plenty of time to naturally complete them over the next few weeks ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Then once your Stampcard has been completed, Amazon will credit your account within 24 hours with the $10 promotion. You’ll be able to use the credit on Prime Day, but also seemingly any time afterward, too.

For other ways to prepare for Prime Day 2022, be sure to go get the full scoop on what to expect from our announcement coverage of the shopping event. We’ll be covering all of the discounts starting next week and through the 48-hour sale, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys.

