Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Evoland 2, Rush Rally Origins, myDream Universe, more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. This morning also saw notable price drops go live on iPhone 12 Pro Max to join the Native Union Dads and Grads Apple gear accessories event and an ongoing price drop on the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. But for now it’s all about the apps headlined by titles like Evoland 2, Rush Rally Origins, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, myDream Universe – Build Solar, The Tiny Bang Story, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Camera+: Pro Camera & Editor: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: Racing: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Super PhotoCut: $1 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Instant Heart Rate+ HR Monitor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text Scanner Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Evoland 2:

Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. “Evoland 2: A slight case of spacetime continuum disorder” is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.

