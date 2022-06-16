Amazon is handing out 30 FREE PC games for Prime Day: Mass Effect, Star Wars, much more

With Amazon’s massive discount event now officially confirmed for mid-July, we will also be getting a slew of FREE games for Prime Day 2022 as well. We are expecting to see a number of notable add-on promotions surrounding the event, much like the Stampcards program that will land you a free $10 credit to use on Prime Day, and that will also be including some FREE games. Members of Amazon’s all-encompassing service will be able to land 30 FREE games ahead of Prime Day this year, and we aren’t just talking about complete throw-away titles and indie PC titles. Head below for all of the details.

FREE games for Prime Day 2022

Back in April, Amazon confirmed this year’s big-time Prime Day event, but it didn’t lock-in the July 12 and 13 dates until earlier this morning. Now that everything is set in stone for next month, we also have details on a series of FREE games being dished out for Prime Day.

Prime Gaming is thrilled to offer members even more free games as part of this year’s Prime Day offers. During Prime Day, Prime members can claim more than 30 free games from Prime Gaming, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition—which includes the award-winning Mass Effect trilogy, GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Academy, and more.

Amazon’s Prime Gaming service will be handing out 30 PC games this year completely free of charge as we approach mid-July. Starting on June 21 – the same day we will start to see some of the major price drops kick-off – Amazon will begin serving up free PC titles including everything from a series of SNK titles, like King of Fighters titles, Fatal Fury Special, Metal Slug 2, Samurai Shodown 2, to Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, racing title Grid Legends, and arguably the highlight of the lot, Mass Effect Legendary Edition – includes remastered versions of the original Mass Effect trilogy.

Some other notable titles going free include:

Death Squared

Gone Viral

HUE

Pumped BMX Pro

The Darkside Detective

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Academy

and more…

These titles will be added to the freebie collection from June 21 right up until July 13, 2022. Everything will appear on this landing page (Prime members will have to “Activate Prime Gaming” with the button found here as well).

