Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC and Qi charging from $97.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from $97.31 shipped in all four colors. Normally fetching $150, these are all down to the second-best prices yet at within $2 of the all-time low and 35% in savings. For comparison, our last mentions were at $106. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s GB5 cases for some added protection. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this cover adds some old school gaming vibes to your earbuds complete with a silicone form-factor and built-in carabiner.

Making for another compelling option on the Android side of things, Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Active Earbuds arrive with Google Fast Pair out of the box. Now also on sale, these are down to $100 from the usual $120 going rate. Though if you’re just looking for a more platform-agnostic solution, we’re tracking three discounts across Sony’s latest earbuds that are down to the lowest prices of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

