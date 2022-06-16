Jabra’s Elite 4 ANC Active Earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit $100 ($20 off), Elite 7 Pro at $160

After just launching last month, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down from $120, you’re looking at only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Continuing the savings, Amazon is also discounting the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds down to $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this $40 discount matches the second-best price to date and lowest since back in April. The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set. The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. There’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Earlier this month, we also saw three of Sony’s most recent headphones releases go on sale from $158. First up are the flagship XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds which are now sitting at a new 2022 low of $50 off and joined by the even more recent and unique Sony LinkBuds on sale for the first time.

More on the Jabra Elite 4 Google Fast Pair Earbuds:

The Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds are specifically designed for an active lifestyle. Whether you’re going for long runs or constantly on the move, the earphones stay securely in your ears during any activity thanks to the secure active fit. With their ergonomic, wing-free design, they not only stay in place, but also provide excellent comfort. The four integrated microphones, which are protected against wind noise by a special mesh cover, ensure clear conversations.

