Disney buy two get one FREE: Boba Fett and Grogu collectibles, clothing, more from $4

We are now tracking some deep price drops on Disney collectibles for the weekend on top of a buy two get one FREE promotion. The official Disney Shop is now offering a host of marked down collectibles, apparel for the whole family, action figures, plushies, toy sets, and more with the added bonus of scoring the third item for free. While the B2G1 FREE promo is good enough as is, with loads of already discounted gear eligible, this is a notable opportunity to fill out your collection, score some new gear for the toddlers, or cross some gifts off your upcoming birthday list. Head below for more details.

B2G1 FREE: Disney collectibles, apparel, toys, and more

The Disney shop is filled to the brim with official gear from your favorite IP, including Marvel super heroes, Star Wars, and all of those classic Disney characters we all known and love. Just add your favorite gear to your cart and apply code 3RDFREE at checkout to lock-in the buy two get one FREE promotion. Free shipping is available on all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC.

We have listed some of our favorite Disney collectibles, apparel, and more that are on sale below, but you’ll also want to browse through everything right here as well.

Outside of the Disney collectibles, some of our other favorites can be found over in our LEGO hub. You’ll find everything from pre-release price drops LEGO’s Viking Ship and Serpent and the brand new 1,600-piece Jazz Quartet, launching next month to a first look at LEGO’s new Avatar 1,200-piece Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls set and the upcoming Aston Martin DB5 and Dom’s Charger, just to name a few. Browse through all of the latest brick-built kits right here.

Galactic Snackin’ Grogu features:

Disney collectibles: With a galaxy of features, including adorable sounds, fun animated motions, and interactive accessories, this Galactic Snackin’ Grogu animatronic toy is ready for action and adventure! Put an accessory in his mouth and he’ll make eating sounds that let you know if he thinks it’s yummy or yucky! When Grogu (the Child) wants to be picked up and held, he’ll reach up with both arms. And with Force activation, Galactic Snackin’ Grogu will perform a two-handed Force move

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!