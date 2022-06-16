LEGO’s Viking Ship and Serpent doesn’t ship until August, but you can score it early for $100

After seeing a collection of upcoming sets go live early, Zavvi is now offering the first discount on a new 2022 LEGO set. Ahead of officially launching in August, the new LEGO Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent is now marked down to $99.99 shipped when code VIKINGSHIP has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $120, this is a new all-time low and the very first chance to save on the set that isn’t even available here in the United States for another 2 months. In the meantime, Zavvi is offering an easy chance to score this upcoming set with some savings attached, as well. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, and you can get a closer look down below.

Drawing inspiration from the classic 2005 LEGO Vikings theme, the new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set stacks up to 1,192 pieces and assembles one of the most detailed longships we’ve seen in LEGO form to date. Alongside the main build, there is also two other models you can build out of the bricks to deliver on the Creator 3-in-1 branding. Both are just as Viking themed, and assemble a menacing wolf to go alongside a little house with some livestock side builds. Head below for more.

While not on sale, Zavvi is also giving builders here in the United States a chance to score some upcoming LEGO sets ahead of their official western release dates. Going up for sale earlier in the month, there are plenty of exciting new kits like the Pyramids of Giza, buildable Groot, and latest collection of Ninjago sets. You can get the full scoop on how to secure your orders in our previous coverage.

As far as other upcoming LEGO sets go, four of the new Star Wars summer builds are now available for pre-order. Including the first sets from Kenobi to go alongside a buildable BD-1 and Andor set, you can lock-in your orders ahead of time. Then go catch up on all of our expectations from LEGO CON 2022, which should give builders a first look at upcoming Star Wars sets, the all-new Avatar lineup, and upcoming Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum. That is unless we can show them off first.

LEGO Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent features:

LEGO fans will be thrilled to build 3 different Viking toys with this action-packed 3 in 1 set. They can build a Viking Ship with a Midgard Serpent, a Viking house with a toy dragon and a brick-built cow, or a Fenris wolf figure next to a tree with hidden jewels. The set features 4 Viking minifigures armed with weapons so kids can create their own scenes and stories. Children can play out endless thrilling Viking adventures on land and sea with this awesome 3 in 1 building toy.

