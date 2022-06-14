Here’s a first look at LEGO’s new Avatar 1,200-piece Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls set

Earlier this year, 9to5Toys first reported on what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Avatar lineup, and now today we can share a first look at the set. Showcased via an early Walmart listing, the new Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls (75574) stacks up to over 1,200 pieces and joins the rest of the LEGO Avatar lineup on stores in October.

LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls revealed

The LEGO Group’s upcoming Avatar lineup has slowly been coming together since it was first rumored at the start of the year. Officially lated to be revealed at LEGO CON 2022 this upcoming weekend, in the meantime we have a look at the first, and most expensive, of the new kits.

Arriving as set number 75574, the upcoming Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls kit will be the flagship creation in the LEGO Avatar lineup. It’ll stack up to $1,212 pieces and arrives at the $139.99 price point as we previously reported. Up until now it hasn’t been clear on just how those pieces will be used, but now we have a blurry image to go off of thanks to a Walmart barcode listing.

Detailed in the photo is not only a look at the quite colorful box art, but also the set itself. Those over 1,200 bricks in the LEGO Avatar set will go towards assembling two main aspects of the creation, with the Toruk Makto Banshee appropriately stacking up to the more substantial of the two. The red and yellow dragon-like creature will dwarf the included minifigures and should feature plenty of articulated joints.

Then there’s the Tree of Souls, which takes a more intricate approach. This section of the kit will likely use more of the bricks in order to pull of the intricate and translucent design from the film with the jellyfish-like tree and some surrounding landscaping.

Though most excitingly for the set, today’s reveal gives builders a very first look at the new LEGO Avatar minifigures. Back when we first covered the upcoming sets, we shared a look at the new head molds that would be going towards pulling off the Na’vi’s unique designs. Now we know just how the rest of the figures will look, with both Jake Sully and Neytiri included. There will also be a third character, though at this point we can’t confirm which Na’vi that will be.

Each of them will feature new printing, but also the same long leg molds that we last saw on Toy Story’s Woody. This should give them the appropriate height, or at least as close as you can reasonably expect in minifigure form. Oh, and you’re also going to be getting one of the Direhorse from Pandora, which is also a new mold for the LEGO Avatar lineup.

As for the rest of the LEGO Avatar theme, here are all four sets and their respective price points:

Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit 75571: $39.99 | 560 pieces

Jake and Neytiri First Flight on a Banshee 75572: $54.99 | 572 pieces

Floating Mountains 75573: $89.99 | 887 pieces

Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls 75574: $139.99 | 1,212 pieces

We’re still waiting for the three most affordable creations to be revealed. So stay tuned this week as we hopefully can beat LEGO to the punch and showcase the new kits from LEGO CON ahead of time.

9to5Toys’ Take

Okay, I know it’s a super blurry photo of LEGO set 75574, but there is so much to be excited about here. The LEGO Avatar lineup has definitely been one of the more curious waves in recent memory, and our first look today proves that all of the excitement is certainly warranted.

While I can’t wait for a closer look at the actual model, the real star of the show is going to be the new Na’vi minifigures. Though everyhting else looks like it’s going to be notable in its own right, too.

