LEGO Ideas introduces new 1,600-piece Jazz Quartet, launching next month

Today, the LEGO Group is officially revealing the latest addition to its Ideas collection. Arriving next month with over 1,600 pieces, the new LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet assembles a rip-roaring band with four different members.

LEGO Jazz Quartet joins the Ideas lineup

Marking the third LEGO Ideas set to debut this year, the new Jazz Quartet arrives with 1,606 pieces. Just as display-worthy as any of the other builds we’ve seen from the community-driven platform, this one first hit the site back at the beginning of January 2021. Since then, it has been reworked by LEGO designers and will be officially hitting store shelves next month.

Assembling four different muscians on a brick-built stage, the Jazz Quartet brings a neat little diorama to the LEGO Ideas lineup. Everything is in the LEGO Group’s signature Miniland scale, which marks one of the first times in ages that we’ve seen the techniques applied to a mass produced set. Each of the figures come in static poses that can’t be easily changed, really leaning into the display-worthy side of the kit.

As for which different musicians you’ll be able to assemble, things start off on the lefthand side with a pianist and her glass black piano. Then joining the set, you’ll find a bassist in the back flanked by a drummer on the righthand; then right out in front is a LEGO trumpeter to round out the Jazz Quartet.

The LEGO Group is also highlighting something a bit different with the set this time around, as well. With there being four different musicians included in the LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet, you’ll be able to have four different builders assemble this creation at the same time. It’s nothing new from a logistical standpoint of the kit, but the LEGO Group does go as far to make a mention of it right on the front of the box.

Officially launching next month, the new LEGO Jazz Quartet will be arriving on July 1. LEGO VIP members will be able to score this one a few days before, with early access launching on June 28. In either case, you’ll pay $99.99 for the 1,606-piece creation.

