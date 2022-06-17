Twelve South HoverBar Duo stand complements your iPad at 2022 low of $60 (Save $20)

Twelve South is now currently offering the HoverBar Duo iPad Stand for $59.99 shipped. Marking a new 2022 low, you’d more regularly pay $80 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and stacking up to $20 in savings. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

For just $12, you could instead opt for something like this Nulaxy adjustable tablet stand, though you’d be missing out on much of the unique functionality found above. Even so, it’s a much more affordable offering that’ll uphold your iPad, be it a 12.9-inch Pro or compact mini, much the same for taking advantage of SideCar and more or Universal Control.

This week has also been packed with discounts on other iPad accessories, both in-house from Apple and popular third-party brands. A new 2022 low makes Apple Pencil 2 a must-have at $99 if you haven’t brought home the stylus yet, with the savings also carrying over to Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. These are now sitting at some of the best prices yet from $249, with $50 in savings in either case.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

