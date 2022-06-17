Latest data-mining efforts renew hopes of upcoming next-gen Valve VR headset

Recent data mining efforts and patent filings are suggesting the new Valve VR headset might very well be on the way. Back in 2019 Valve unleashed its Index headset, but rumors have been surfacing for quite some time that the company was hard at work on the next-generation Valve VR headset and recent hints seems to point at that becoming a reality sooner than later. While nothing has been confirmed in any official capacity at this point, the new Valve VR headset code-named Deckard seems to have been featured in a recently spotted patent alongside development related tools found inside the latest SteamVR beta. Head below for more details.

New Valve VR headset on the way?

As pointed out by the Verge, YouTuber Brad Lynch has been following – and data mining hints on – the development of what seems to be the next-generation Valve VR headset for quite some time. Most recently, Lynch seems to have spotted hints in the latest SteamVR beta suggesting development on the headset might be further along than not. From speculation regarding data pointing at the UI menu as well as hand and controller tracking, a new theater mode, and even some of the development tools for Deckard, Lynch’s video is a worth a look for anyone excited about a next-generation VR headset from Valve – there is even speculation it could involve some augmented reality features as well.

While the Lynch data-mining is likely more of reliable sign of what could be here, a recently spotted patent is also throwing fuel on the fire. While the actual images in the patent, or any patent for that matter, don’t necessarily say all that much about the official product, we are looking at a sort of snowboard-style face gasket for the headset’s screen as well as a much more manageable headset strap by comparison to Valve Index. The patent in question is actually mostly focused on that side of things, according to reports, which was one of the complaints regarding the last generation Valve VR headset, but again nothing is set in stone here so take all of this with a sizable grain of salt.

With Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset system on the horizon and the now nearly 4-year gap since the last Valve VR hardware, it’s starting to feel like it’s time for something new. The latest details from the SteamVR beta feel far more reliable and suggestive than the patent mentioned above, but at this point most folks seem pretty sure Valve will indeed bring a new VR (and possibly AR) system to market in what could be the next year.

