PlayStation State of Play showcase starts now with first look at new PS VR2 games and more

After seeing the latest coming to PlayStation back in March before the dedicated Harry Potter RPG event, Sony's June State of Play showcase is set to kick off right now. Some of the latest details on PlayStation VR2 trickled out with what appeared to be 20 upcoming launch titles last week, but we are set to get our first look at more than just Call of the Mountain Horizon game we already knew about today. Those along with what Sony is referring to as "some exciting reveals" from third-party partners are all scheduled to make an appearance in today's PlayStation presentation.

State of Play – PlayStation VR2 games and more

Today’s State of Play showcase is set last for around 30 minutes according to a blog post Sony issues last week. That should give the company more than enough time to give us a good look at what is being described as “several games” in development for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 platform. Here’s to hoping there’s some new IP here and not just ports of VR titles that have already made their way onto other platforms.

But if you’re anything like me, as exciting as it is to see what titles Sony will launch its next-generation VR platform with, it’s the rest of the lineup that has me thinking. Most folks, including myself, assume we will get to see more of God of War Ragnarok as it is still slated to launch this year and some recent leaks have suggested more details would be on the way shortly (not to mention God of War 2018’s appearance in the June PlaySTation Plus free game lineup).

All of that and more starts is on the way at at 6 p.m ET. Follow along with the State of Play presentation below and remember to keep an eye on this post during and after the presentation for full-resolution uploads of all of the announcements, the new PlayStation VR2 games, and more:

Tune in for nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation. We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.

Resident Evil 4 remake comes to State of Play

Sony just unveiled the new Resident Evil 4 remake to kick off tonight’s State of Play showcase. Coming March 2023

Cheat death and thrill in conquer. Survival horror reimagined for 2023.

Resident Evil Village for PlayStation VR2

Resident Evil Village for PlayStation VR2 is next!

Find out how the ultimate survival horror experience is becoming even more immersive with PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

No Man’s Sky for PlayStation VR2 is next!

Sony announced No Man’s Sky for PlayStation VR2 at today’s State of Play.

Horizon Call of the Mountain State of Play first look

Here’s our first look at Horizon Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2.

State of Play: Step into a new virtual reality adventure with Horizon Call of the Mountain and explore the world through the eyes of a new protagonist, former Shadow Carja Ryas.

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC

Insomniac is set to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man to PC

In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, Peter’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges.

Stray

Stray is coming July 19, 2022

The Callisto Protocol

Check out the first look at The Callisto Protocol official PS5 gameplay from Striking Distance Studios. The game comes out around the world on PS4 and PS5 on December 2, 2022.

Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome releases August 16, 2022

Enter the Rollerdrome on PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4 August 2022.

Eternights

Coming early 2023

Street Fighter 6 State of Play trailer

First look at the new Street Fighter 6, releases in 2023

Street Fighter 6, the next game in the iconic series, will release in 2023! Take part in the Fighting Ground, which focuses on the classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series. Two new modes will be available alongside: World Tour, an immersive single-player story experience, and Battle Hub, which will further expand the scope of player communication and engagement. Your Moment. Your Fight. Stay tuned for more information!

Tunic

Tunic comes to PlayStation in September

TUNIC is coming to PS5 and PS4 on September 27, 2022! Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.

Final Fantasy XVI – State of Play June 2022 Dominance Trailer

Brand new Final Fantasy XVI State of Play trailer. Coming summer 2023

It breaks us—it unmakes us—that its immaculate aspect might reveal itself. The Eikon. COMING SUMMER 2023

And remember, alongside today’s State of Play event and the new PlayStation VR2 titles, the Days of Play summer sale is still in full swing. Alongside all of the PlayStation games found in today’s roundup of price drops, we are also still tracking major deals on the entire lineup of DualSense PS5 controllers as well as other first-party accessories for Sony’s latest console. You’ll find all of the best offers organized for you in this post right here.

