New details spotted on next-gen PlayStation VR2 system, 20+ games at launch, more

According to a recent Sony presentation for investors, we now have a better idea of what the PlayStation VR2 game lineup will look like at launch. While direct details have not been divulged by Sony to the public just yet, there will be a fairly significant number of titles ready for the next-generation of Sony’s virtual reality headset if the investor presentation is indeed accurate. Alongside the Call of the Mountain Horizon game from we already knew about, it now appears as though there will be “20+” PlayStation VR2 games ready to go when the new headset launches. More details below. 

PlayStation VR2 game lineup

Last we heard on the PlayStation VR2 game lineup and headset was back in February when we got our very first look at the machine after Sony dished up some of the specs and a look at Horizon Call of the Mountain in January 2022. Since then, Sony has been relatively quiet on the VR front (outside of the previous-generation deals live in the current Days of Play Sale) until the recent investor presentation was spotted

While details are still thin on the PlayStation VR2 game lineup, including both the actual titles and developers involved, we do know “there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers,” according to Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan. 

One of the slides recently spotted says there are “20+ major first-party and third-party titles confirmed for PS VR2 at launch.” As of right now we don’t when launch will be, although industry vets and market analysts suggest it won’t be until 2023 at this point. Another thing to point out here is that it is unclear whether or not the initial 20 launch titles will all be new, exclusive PS VR2 titles or consist of virtual reality-based titles that have already launched on competitive platforms. 

Outside of that, not much else is known about the PlayStation VR2 game lineup. 

For a quick refresher on what we do know so far regarding the hardware, be sure to visit our coverage of the actual headset and Sony’s previous presentation on the spec sheet. The short form version here includes highlights like the new OLED display, a lens adjustment dial, an overall weight reduction, 4K HDR (2000 x 2040 per eye), 90/120Hz frame rates, and an upgraded built-in motor for headset feedback features. 

