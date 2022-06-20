9to5Toys Daily: June 20, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $99 off, Galaxy S22 $150 off, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/06/9to5Toys-Daily-62022-10.58-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: May 26, 2022 – Apple Watch Leather Li...
9to5Toys Daily: June 8, 2022 – M1 Mac mini $129 off, ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 15, 2022 – Apple Magic Keyboard ...
9to5Toys Daily: May 13, 2022 – iPhone 13 spring cases...
9to5Toys Daily: May 20, 2022 – Save on iPhone SE 3, 1...
9to5Toys Daily: May 25, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $99 off...
9to5Toys Daily: May 27, 2022 – Best Apple, Google, an...
9to5Toys Daily: May 2, 2022 – iPad mini 6 $99 off, Ap...
Load more...
Show More Comments