Today only, Woot is offering some solid offers on the 2022 model Samsung The Frame 4K TVs starting from $770. The 55-inch model is now marked down to $1,259.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $1,500, like it fetches at Best Buy, this model is selling for $1,498 at Amazon right now where it has never dropped below $1,298. As youâ€™ll know from our launch coverage, Samsung has updated its gallery-style 4K displays with AirPlay 2 and matte anti-glare screens alongside Quantum HDR color and contrast, and a 120Hz refresh rate as well as support for Alexa and Google Assistant. On top of the ability to display works from the Art Store and your own content in between movies and TV on the 4K (2160p) screen, it delivers four HDMI 2.1 ports as well as two USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Head below for additional details.Â

If The Frame design doesnâ€™t appeal to you, thereâ€™s no need to pay the premium there. While youâ€™ll certainly be getting a more traditional entertainment center piece, the VIZIO 55-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV comes in at a far more affordable price tag with just as much screen real estate. The 55-inch model sells for $549 shipped with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, voice control action, and more. Otherwise, jump up to the P-Series for true 120Hz gaming and HDMI 2.1.Â

While we are talking home theater setups, check out LGâ€™s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector as well as Samsungâ€™s new Freestyle smart portable 1080p projector while itâ€™s on sale. Head over to our dedicated theater hub for even more includingÂ full breakdown of the Sony 2022 Bravia Google TV lineup with OLED and mini-LED models, video calling features, and more.Â

Samsung 2022 The Frame 4K TV features:

Enjoy your personal art exhibit when youâ€™re not watching TV. Just switch on Art Mode. Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume, that stay true even in bright scenes. Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. Hang The Frame flush against the wall to look like an actual picture frame. Complement your style with the Customizable Bezel for The Frame.

