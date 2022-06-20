GameStop pre-owned PS5 DualSense controllers are now down at just $30 (57% off)

GameStop is now offering pre-owned Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $49 or no-cost pickup where available. Regularly $69 everywhere in new condition including Amazon where they have never dropped below $59, this is a relatively rare opportunity to land one at nearly 57% off the going rate. It also ships with the GameStop pre-owned promise so it is “guaranteed to work,” ships with a 7-day money back guarantee and can be returned for free within 30 days either online or in-store. It might not come in the original box, but with this kind of savings, that is to be expected. Sony’s PS5 controller has been a highlight among most gamers this generation with its haptic feedback, rumble motors, and adaptive triggers that deliver “varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear.” Be sure to browse through our PlayStation 5 impressions feature for additional details and head below for more.

While even a previous-generation Sony DualShock 4 controller will run you double the price of today’s pre-owned offer, you could use your savings to land an official Playstation DualSense Charging Station at $29.

If recent rumors ring true, Sony is hard at work at what will ostensibly be its first true pro-grade DualSense controller. While you almost certainly won’t be able to score one of these for $69 (if it actually happens), never mind the $30 featured above, here’s all of the latest details on the purported higher-end PS5 gamepad that might be in the works.

If you haven’t yet, dive into our coverage of the latest State of Play presentation and then go scoop up your June FREE PlayStation Plus games.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller features:

Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

