June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

The next round of FREE PlayStation Plus games have now been unveiled ahead of this month’s US launch of Sony’s fully overhauled online gaming service. As far as we know the monthly FREE PlayStation Plus games will continue after the new service goes live, even for the entry level tier, and Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to dish out the details on the June freebies. Starting next week, subscribers will be privy to no-cost downloads of God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Head below for more details.

June FREE PlayStation Plus games

The June FREE PlayStation Plus games will go live on June 7, 2022 and will remain as such until July 4. That means you still have time to land last month’s freebies including FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and more. Anyone with a PlayStation Plus membership can score these titles and keep them in thier library for long as the subscription is active.

Alongside Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker for PS4, which regularly fetches as $60 on PSN, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (currently $20 on physical form via Amazon) on both previous- and current-generation consoles, June’s highlight FREE PlayStation Plus game is the 2018 edition of God of War. Ahead of the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, scheduled to be launching sometime this year, Sony is dishing up free copies of God of War to catch you up on the series.

Today’s announcement of the June FREE PlayStation Plus games comes just hours before the next scheduled State of Play presentation that will begin late this afternoon at 6pm ET. We will have live coverage of the event as it happens, which will include some of the early PS VR2 titles and hopefully a solid release date for God of War Ragnarok, among other things.

And be sure to visit our coverage of the ongoing PlayStation Days of Play summer sale right here including some of the best prices yet on PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, a host of big-time game deals, first-party accessories, merchandise, and much more.

More on God of War (2018):

Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest. This staggering reimagining of God of War combines all the hallmarks of the iconic series – epic boss fights, fluid combat, and breathtaking scale – and fuses them with a powerful and moving narrative that re-establishes Kratos’ world.

