Sony reportedly set to reveal new PlayStation 5 DualSense Pro controller this month, more

A PlayStation 5 pro controller might be in the works. What could be the PlayStation 5 DualSense Pro controller is apparently on the verge of being officially revealed, according to an industry insider with more than one source close to the matter. Sony never really attempted its own pro-grade, first-party gamepad for its previous-generation console the way Microsoft did with its Elite Series 2, but if these rumors ring true, we might very well be seeing a new PlayStation 5 pro controller before the month is out. Head below for more details on the alleged DualSense Pro, an upcoming showcase event, and details on the God of War Ragnarok release date.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Pro controller on the way?

Sony just featured its latest State of Play at the beginning of the month with a host of PS VR2 titles, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and more. But with it being summer game announcement season and Microsoft just running a massive reveal showcase alongside Bethesda, it seems Sony has something else in the works for later this month that is rumored to carry details on the aforementioned PlayStation 5 DualSense Pro controller (or whatever it may or may not be called officially).

While we don’t have direct confirmation on any of this, it looks as if Sony could be scheduling another event that will indeed feature its new PlayStation 5 Pro controller. If these rumors are indeed true, we will not be seeing any new consoles, upgrades or otherwise.

Described as a “genuine professional controller,” the rumored upcoming pro controller from Sony will look and function a lot like what sounds like an updated DualSense with much of the same tricks the Xbox Elite Series gamepad carries – removable thumbsticks and grips, some kind of trigger stops, additional controls on the backside of the gamepad, and upgraded software.

All of this, alongside an official release date for God of War Ragnarok, are apparently going to be part of the aforementioned June showcase event that has yet to be officially announced.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, a PlayStation 5 DualSense Pro controller certainly seems like a natural step for Sony, much like it did the last generation, despite never quite coming to fruition. The DualSense is a highlight of the PS5 gaming system, and a pro model will likely be a welcomed addition to the existing lineup among hard-core gamers. While there was a time when God of War Ragnarok felt like it might slip to 2023, if today’s rumors are at all true, it might be only a few months out, and we won’t have to wait long to find out about it and the new DualSense Pro.

