Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer hits new Amazon low at $143 (Reg. $200+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $200+ $143

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $143.10 shipped. Regularly $250, it more typically carries a $200 price tag and is now matched at Walmart. Today’s deal is well under the $220 price at Macy’s and is now delivering a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers 12 different cooking functions including pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat “at the press of a button.” It is capable of cooking a full 7-pound chicken in “less than an hour,” preparing the wings and side dishes while the grill is going this summer, and providing 8-quarts of one-pot meal solutions all year round. It ships with a stainless steel reversible rack, the cooking pot, and a 5.6-quart Cook & Crisp Plate. Head below for more details. 

If you’re not interested in the pressure cooking action, take a look at the Instant Pot Omni 18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This one provides a countertop oven setup with built-in air frying with seven cooking modes and can even double as a toaster at $129 shipped. It is an Amazon best-seller and is among the most popular models in this category. 

For something even more affordable, head over to our home goods deal hub for a closer look at Elite Gourmet’s 24-quart air fry oven with rotisserie. This model delivers an even deeper feature set than the Omni cooker above at $92 shipped, which is a new Amazon all-time low and well under the regular $160 price tag. You can get a full breakdown of the feature set in our still live deal coverage from late last week. 

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer features:

  • XL PRESSURE COOKER THAT CRISPS: Meet the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker that provides the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot for endless meal options.
  • 12-in-1 VERSATILITY: 12 versatile functions allow you to pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat at the press of a button.
  • TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook to lock in moisture and then finish with a crisp with TenderCRISP Technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Elite Gourmet’s 24-qt. air fry oven with rotisser...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Magnetic Suction Windshi...
HORI Pikachu Headset new low at $34, plus PowerA and 8B...
Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off: Running shoes, ...
Save up to 39% on meross HomeKit floor lamps, color lig...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $43.50, Pok...
Anker’s Nano II 30W GaN II Charger drops to $24 (...
Load more...
Show More Comments