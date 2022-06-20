Ninja’s 8-qt. Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer hits new Amazon low at $143 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer for $143.10 shipped. Regularly $250, it more typically carries a $200 price tag and is now matched at Walmart. Today’s deal is well under the $220 price at Macy’s and is now delivering a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers 12 different cooking functions including pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat “at the press of a button.” It is capable of cooking a full 7-pound chicken in “less than an hour,” preparing the wings and side dishes while the grill is going this summer, and providing 8-quarts of one-pot meal solutions all year round. It ships with a stainless steel reversible rack, the cooking pot, and a 5.6-quart Cook & Crisp Plate. Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the pressure cooking action, take a look at the Instant Pot Omni 18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This one provides a countertop oven setup with built-in air frying with seven cooking modes and can even double as a toaster at $129 shipped. It is an Amazon best-seller and is among the most popular models in this category.

For something even more affordable, head over to our home goods deal hub for a closer look at Elite Gourmet’s 24-quart air fry oven with rotisserie. This model delivers an even deeper feature set than the Omni cooker above at $92 shipped, which is a new Amazon all-time low and well under the regular $160 price tag. You can get a full breakdown of the feature set in our still live deal coverage from late last week.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer features:

XL PRESSURE COOKER THAT CRISPS: Meet the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-quart XL Pressure Cooker that provides the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot for endless meal options.

12-in-1 VERSATILITY: 12 versatile functions allow you to pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat at the press of a button.

TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook to lock in moisture and then finish with a crisp with TenderCRISP Technology.

