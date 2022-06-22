Early Prime Day discount drops Amazon’s Halo Band to new 2022 low of $45 (Reg. $100)

As part of the early Prime Day 2022 savings, Amazon is now offering its Prime members the Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $44.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer amounts to a new 2022 low at $5 under our previous mention and a grand total of $55 in savings. Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to 7-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Amazon’s Halo Band works by itself, but also pairs with a subscription service to help you get the most out of the monitored stats. You’ll score six complimentary months of the service right out of the box, though that’ll begin auto-renewing at $3.99 after the trial period. So if the added insight doesn’t end up being that helpful on your fitness journey, the subscription is something to keep in mind.

Elsewhere in the lead up to Prime Day 2022, plenty of price cuts have gone live to get shoppers in on the savings ahead of time. Those savings pair quite nicely with promotions that give you some free Amazon gift cards just from buying from certain product categories or trying out Amazon’s services at no extra cost. Otherwise, everything else you need to know about the summer’s biggest shopping event is right here.

Amazon Halo Band features:

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Halo Band is swimproof; water resistant to 50M. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Intensity-based activity tracking, plus an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. Tools to measure, understand and improve your movement health!

