Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dwarf Journey, VideoLUT, Parallels Desktop 17, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now live and waiting for you below the fold. This morning also saw solid price drops hit on Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops alongside its Smart Folio covers for 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro models, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub. On the app side of things, our collection is headlined by titles like Dwarf Journey, Juicy Realm, Cecconoid, VideoLUT, Parallels Desktop 17, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: ShapeOminoes: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoLUT: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Guitar Gravitas: Total ed.: $8 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $60 (Reg. $80)

Today’s best game deals: Massive PlayStation Mid-Year sale, Trek to Yomi $15 all-time low, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: File Explorer for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $60 (Reg. $80)

More on Dwarf Journey:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 24% on QNAP's 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS at new low of $320
Bring home Philips’ Espresso Machine with built-i...
JBL’s regularly up to $150 workout-ready Reflect ...
Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery secures your home wir...
Land the Bialetti European aluminum Brikka Espresso Mak...
New Balance’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 22, 2022 – iPad Smart Folios fro...
Apple discounts 2010s summer blockbusters to $10 or les...
Load more...
Show More Comments