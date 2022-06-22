Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dwarf Journey, VideoLUT, Parallels Desktop 17, more

Today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now live and waiting for you below the fold. This morning also saw solid price drops hit on Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops alongside its Smart Folio covers for 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro models, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub. On the app side of things, our collection is headlined by titles like Dwarf Journey, Juicy Realm, Cecconoid, VideoLUT, Parallels Desktop 17, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: ShapeOminoes: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoLUT: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Guitar Gravitas: Total ed.: $8 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $60 (Reg. $80)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: File Explorer for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $60 (Reg. $80)

More on Dwarf Journey:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

