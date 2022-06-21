Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac hits Amazon all-time low, 1-yr. sub now down at $60 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscription downloads of Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at $59.95 with free digital delivery. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches directly from Parallels, this is 25% off, a new Amazon all-time, and well under the typical 10% off we see in the usual holiday sales. This is the latest version (full details over on 9to5Mac) of one of our favorite virtual desktop software suites out there. For those unfamiliar, it allows users to run Windows directly on a Mac without rebooting with the ability to play PC games, drag and drop files across operating systems, or test out development projects on both systems seamlessly, among other things. Head below for additional details.

Parallels Desktop 17 has long since been one of the standout options when it comes to running Windows on Apple machines. Alongside support for the latest Microsoft OS, is works seamlessly with both Intel and M1 Apple machines with all of the details on that front waiting for you right here. You can “run more than 200,000 Windows apps on your Mac without performance issues” and even “hide Windows desktop and use Windows apps just like Mac apps” in what Parallels refers to as Coherence mode.

More details on Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources

Easily drag and drop text and images from one application to another, between Mac and Windows OSs

Rebuilt and optimized to natively run on Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices, improving speed and performance

