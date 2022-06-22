Today’s best game deals: Massive PlayStation Mid-Year sale, Trek to Yomi $15 all-time low, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now kicked off its Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale via PSN with loads of notable price drops. One standout, among the many, is on the new Trek to Yomi at $14.99. Regularly $20, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the relatively new release at 25% off. Delivering a highly-stylized approach to the samurai genre, players take on the role of young swordsman named Hiroki across moody environments in battles against vicious foes and supernatural beings. “Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi.” Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Mid-Year PlayStation sale for deals on Street Fighter V, the Star Wars Heritage Pack, Legend of Mana, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY, and many others. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
