Today’s best game deals: Massive PlayStation Mid-Year sale, Trek to Yomi $15 all-time low, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now kicked off its Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale via PSN with loads of notable price drops. One standout, among the many, is on the new Trek to Yomi at $14.99. Regularly $20, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the relatively new release at 25% off. Delivering a highly-stylized approach to the samurai genre, players take on the role of young swordsman named Hiroki across moody environments in battles against vicious foes and supernatural beings. “Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi.” Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Mid-Year PlayStation sale for deals on Street Fighter V, the Star Wars Heritage Pack, Legend of Mana, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY, and many others. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

