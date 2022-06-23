Beats Studio3 ANC W1 headphones on sale for first time in months at $180 (Save $40)

Amazon offers the Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling W1 Headphones for $179.95 shipped. Down from the usual $220 price tag we’ve been tracking as of late, these are now sitting within $5 of the 2022 low. Marking the best price since January, today’s $40 discount is also the second-best price of the year. If you’ve been hoping to score a pair of over-ear Apple headphones but don’t want to shell out the big bucks for AirPods Max, Beats Studio3 deliver a compelling feature set for less. Alongside up to 12 hours of playback and active noise cancellation, you’re also looking at the inclusion of Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Head below for more.

If you’re not smitten with the over-ear design on the featured pair of headphones but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $70 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience.

Though if you would prefer a much more premium over-ear headphone experience, you can currently score AirPods Max on sale. Delivering a return to an all-time low, the $120 discount brings these hi-fi cans down to $429 with Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and 20-hour playback.

More on the Beats Studio3 Headphones:

Enjoy immersive listening with these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. The Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature filters ambient sounds to reduce distractions, and Fast Fuel technology delivers up to three hours of play with just 10 minutes of charging. The Apple W1 chip in these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offers one-press pairing to iOS devices.

