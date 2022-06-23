Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when buying $50 in Amazon gift cards

With Prime Day on the horizon, Amazon is giving shoppers another chance to line their pockets with some added credits to spend over the summer shopping event. Right now, first time digital gift card customers can buy $50 worth of Amazon credit for yourself or someone else and subsequently get a free $10 to spend on future purchases. All you’ll have to do is add $50 or more in select Amazon gift cards to your cart and then apply code USEGC222 at checkout. You’ll then receive the promotional $10 after two days. Prime Day is under a month away and the best discounts of the summer will be following suit. Today’s promo makes things even better by throwing in some added savings via the gift card offer.

Buying some gift cards to spend on Prime Day isn’t the only way to score some added savings come next month’s sale. Amazon is already rolling out quite a few different promotions to Prime shoppers ahead of time, many of which can be locked in at no additional cost. The Amazon Stampcard promo gets you a free $10 credit just for taking advantage of your Prime account, and in the same vein those who try out Amazon Photos for the first time can score themselves a $20 promotion for nothing.

For other ways to prepare for Prime Day 2022, be sure to go get the full scoop on what to expect from our announcement coverage of the shopping event. We’ll be covering all of the discounts through the 48-hour sale in our guide, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys.

Terms & Conditions:

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com) and be a first-time gift card purchaser; (2) purchase at least $50 in Amazon Gift Cards (“GCs”) in a single order at Amazon.com between May 16, 2022, and June 24, 2022, 11:59 PM (PT); and (3) enter the promotional code “USEGC222” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out, or click the button to add the coupon to your account.

