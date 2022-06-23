Rad Power Bikes takes $200 off classic 45-mile range e-bikes at 2022 lows of $1,399

Though the end of the month, Rad Power Bikes is taking $200 off its Classic series e-bikes. Amongst these discounts, a top pick has the RadCity 4 High-Step at $1,399 shipped. Down from $1,599, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at $200 off while beating our previous mention from last month by an extra $100. Back when we first reviewed the RadCity 4 High-Step, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the best electric bikes on the market for street riding. Now that it’s on sale, those impressions are even better with a 750W direct drive rear hub motor headlining the feature set. This enables it to travel at up to 20 MPH top speeds over a range of up to 45 miles. Other notable features on the RadCity 4 High-Step include five adjustable speed settings, a built-in frame rack, and a 30-inch seam for accommodating a wide range of riders. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale is a step-through version of the featured e-bike. Right now, you can also save $200 on the RadCity 3 Easy Rider at $1,399. This is also a new 2022 low at an extra $100 off our previous mention, as well as a rare overall chance to save. While the main features of this e-bike are largely the same as the High-Step model above, this one features an even more classic step-thru design that’s a breeze to get on and off. You’ll still be able to travel 45 miles on a single charge and hit speeds up to 20 MPH, just while riding a different design.

RadCity 4 High-Step e-bike features:

Dirt path or down pavement, our award-winning commuter ebike is many Rad riders’ pick for “all-around” ebike. Its high-step frame design delivers a traditional ride-feel; commute to work and back with the power of a 750W motor, and up to 45+ miles per charge.

