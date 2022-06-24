Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, War of Mine, Chrono Plus, and more

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking as we get ready to head into the weekend. Our software offers are joined by a $100 discount on Apple Watch SE 44mm as well as new lows on Apple’s latest cellular iPad Air 5 and everything in our dedicated deal hub. On the app side of things, our collection is headlined by price drops on Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Small World, This War of Mine, Magellan Synthesizer 2, Chrono Plus – Time Tracker, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waay: Learn music theory: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patterning for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $5 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Maker 2 at 30% off, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Tempest:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. Endless travels over the boundless seas, full of adventures and mysteries. Over a hundred quests on dozens of islands in three regions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!