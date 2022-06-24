Apple’s latest cellular iPad Air 5 falls to new lows from $650 (Save $99), plus Wi-Fi configs at $559

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular models from $649.99 shipped for the 64GB capacity with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low of $99 off while marking only the second discount so far. The 256GB capacity is also $99 off and now sitting at $799.99. And if you’d like to skip the cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi models start at $559.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

While you’ll find some other notable discounts in our Apple guide to close out the week, a great solution to complement your new iPad Air 5 itself falls to the latest from Brydge. Right now, its recently-released Brydge 11 MAX+ keyboard brings a physical typing experience to your device with an aluminum build and $150 sale price.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

