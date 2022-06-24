A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of Amicia and Hugo on October 18

Originally announced last year and then showcased at Microsoft and Bethesda’s show in E3 2021, the long-awaited game from Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment A Plague Tale: Requiem finally has a launch date. Not only do we now know that the game launches on Xbox and PC on October 18, but we also got an extended gameplay trailer to enjoy too. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on October 18

The new extended gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem follows Amicia and Hugo as they’re going through a “massive ochre-red quarry” that’s been “overwhelmed with soldiers eager to capture them.” In this new title, the dynamic duo have several tricks up their sleeve and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

A Plague Tale: Requiem comes six months after Amicia and Hugo defeated Grand Inquisitor Vitalis Bénévent, foiling their nefarious plan. Overall, the gameplay looks quite solid, and while I’ve yet to fully dive into the Plague Tale series, it’s one that I have on my list to check out at some point in the future.

The opening sequence of the trailer brings us to a camp where Amicia and Hugo are seeking refuge and are then hunted by the soldiers, who begin to chase the duo as they tumble into the quarry where Amicia gets injured. There’s no other way but to enter the caverns in the quarry, and the pair have to try to hide from the soldiers. Hugo then has the ability to “feel” the soldiers in front of them because of the “rats” and then has an X-ray vision power that allows him to see through walls and figure out exactly where they are. All of this takes place in only the first few minutes of the 12-minute long trailer, so if you’re interested in finding out more about A Plague Tale: Requiem, then be sure to check out the full trailer above.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be coming to all of Microsoft’s platforms, including Xbox Series X|S and PC on an official launch date of October 18, 2022. The title will also be available on Game Pass day one with the ability to preload prior to the release, ensuring you’re ready to play as soon as it’s available.

9to5Toys’ Take

A Plague Tale: Requiem looks quite interesting and has a lot of gameplay elements that I absolutely love. It feels very stealthy while also having shooter elements with a deep story, which is the best combination for a game, in my opinion.

After watching the trailer, I’m already invested in the game and can’t wait to play. With Starfield delayed until next year, A Plague Tale: Requiem could be the story-based game that I’ve been waiting for.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!