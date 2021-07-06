FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

-
Apps GamesNewsnintendo

Following Nintendo’s announcement of the Switch (OLED Model), we’re now taking a look at two upcoming games, with one launching today and the other coming sometime next year. Ubitus K.K. is a “world-leading cloud gaming provider” and today announced the release of A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version, as well as the upcoming launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version coming sometime in 2022 to Nintendo Switch. Given that we saw no actual performance increase for the Switch (OLED Model), it’s evident that more demanding games like A Plague Tale and Hitman before it will continue to be the solution for portable gamers. What all comes with this release? Let’s take a closer look.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available to play on Switch — as long as you have an active internet connection

We’ve seen the story play out before. Hitman 3 — Cloud Version was launched back in January and has the same requirements as A Plague Tale: Innocence: an active internet connection. However, don’t let this scare you away. A game like this is best enjoyed on the couch in front of your TV, and the new Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) has a built-in Ethernet port, so you can easily enjoy low-latency gaming on your favorite console.

One benefit of the game being cloud-based is it barely takes up any storage room on your Switch. It’s just a 50MB file since that’s the activation license, essentially, and you’ll play the game backed by “high-end GPUs in the cloud.” This is nice since the Switch itself doesn’t have the most processing power for the best visual fidelity when it comes to heavier games like this.

You’ll have to wait until 2022 to play A Plague Tale: Requiem, though currently the same cloud requirement will be in place

While A Plague Tale: Innocence is available starting today, you’ll have to wait until 2022 to play the sequel and enjoy Requiem. Outside of this, we don’t know a whole lot about the game’s port to Switch, and we don’t even know which quarter it’s slated to launch in, but as we get more information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Pricing

You’ll pay $39.99 for A Plague Tale: Innocence on Switch in the eShop. Of course, we’ll keep an eye out for when it goes on sale, posting it in our handy Nintendo guide.

9to5Toys’ take

I, along with many others, hoped the new Switch would remove the requirement for cloud-based games. But, sadly, that didn’t happen. Either way, it’s great to see cloud gaming being leveraged for more demanding titles, and it also helps take up less space on our portable devices, leaving room for games that are better played offline and handheld.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

nintendo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal C...
All-new Sony wearable speaker debuts as open-ear altern...
Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor P...
LEGO assembles new BrickHeadz Pets kits with upcoming h...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulat...
Nintendo just unveiled the new Switch OLED model!
PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grips hi...
PowerA’s Animal Crossing Tom Nook Switch Controll...
Show More Comments

Related

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show: Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, more

Learn More
Reg. $40+

July PlayStation Plus FREE games unveiled: COD Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, more

FREE Learn More

Nintendo just unveiled the new Switch OLED model!

Learn More

E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay, Metroid Dread, more

Learn More

E3 2021 Square Enix show: Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers, much more

Learn More

E3 2021 Gearbox: Borderlands + new movie details, more

Learn More
$230+ of

Bring home a Fender LE Strat or Tele electric guitar for your budding musician at $230+ off

$519 Learn More
$54 off

Work out in the A/C with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Indoor Exercise Bike: $126 (Save $53)

$126 Learn More