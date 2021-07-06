Following Nintendo’s announcement of the Switch (OLED Model), we’re now taking a look at two upcoming games, with one launching today and the other coming sometime next year. Ubitus K.K. is a “world-leading cloud gaming provider” and today announced the release of A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version, as well as the upcoming launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version coming sometime in 2022 to Nintendo Switch. Given that we saw no actual performance increase for the Switch (OLED Model), it’s evident that more demanding games like A Plague Tale and Hitman before it will continue to be the solution for portable gamers. What all comes with this release? Let’s take a closer look.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available to play on Switch — as long as you have an active internet connection

We’ve seen the story play out before. Hitman 3 — Cloud Version was launched back in January and has the same requirements as A Plague Tale: Innocence: an active internet connection. However, don’t let this scare you away. A game like this is best enjoyed on the couch in front of your TV, and the new Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) has a built-in Ethernet port, so you can easily enjoy low-latency gaming on your favorite console.

One benefit of the game being cloud-based is it barely takes up any storage room on your Switch. It’s just a 50MB file since that’s the activation license, essentially, and you’ll play the game backed by “high-end GPUs in the cloud.” This is nice since the Switch itself doesn’t have the most processing power for the best visual fidelity when it comes to heavier games like this.

You’ll have to wait until 2022 to play A Plague Tale: Requiem, though currently the same cloud requirement will be in place

While A Plague Tale: Innocence is available starting today, you’ll have to wait until 2022 to play the sequel and enjoy Requiem. Outside of this, we don’t know a whole lot about the game’s port to Switch, and we don’t even know which quarter it’s slated to launch in, but as we get more information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Pricing

You’ll pay $39.99 for A Plague Tale: Innocence on Switch in the eShop. Of course, we’ll keep an eye out for when it goes on sale, posting it in our handy Nintendo guide.

9to5Toys’ take

I, along with many others, hoped the new Switch would remove the requirement for cloud-based games. But, sadly, that didn’t happen. Either way, it’s great to see cloud gaming being leveraged for more demanding titles, and it also helps take up less space on our portable devices, leaving room for games that are better played offline and handheld.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!