Outfit your Apple Watch with an official leather Link band from $85 (Reg. $99)

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band starting at $84.99 shipped for the 41mm Golden Brown style. Normally fetching $99, this is only the third overall price cut to date at $14 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen since our last mention in February. You can also save on the 44mm model at $90.59, as well. In either case, you’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

When it comes to an entirely new Apple Watch to upgrade your summer workout game, you currently have two choices available with deals attached. The flagship Series 7 is now sitting at a new low of $403 when you opt for a cellular model, while the more affordable Apple Watch SE goes for just $209.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

