Keep your workstation clean with Lamicall’s magnetic headphone mount at $8.50 (35% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 and more recently dropping to $10, this is up to 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is a Lightning deal (only available to Prime members for the first 30 minutes) that will be live for another 11 hours or until stocks runs dry. Designed for use on flat surfaces, plastic, metal, wood or glass, it delivers a magnetic fold-out headphone hanger with an included adhesive pad for a clean, organized look. It can also be used for other accessories and cables and the like with a similar weight to an over/on-ear set of cans. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer to take the under desk route to neatly stow your headphones out of sight like I do, something like the the 6amLifestyle model is a notable option for less. Currently selling for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon, it hits above its pay grade, having delivered rock solid performance for years now with the option to mount it under your desk via the 3M pads or the included screws it ships with. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Check out this ongoing deal on Sony’s new LinkBuds/S, but if you’re looking for a serious set of over-ears to hang on your new mount, Apple’s AirPods Max are still on sale. currently sitting at a new 2022 low, you can land a set of Apple’s flagship cans from $429 shipped right now. Everything you need to know is right here.

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Mount features:

The headset holder with a magnet that can adsorption by magnetic force when it is not in use. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset form slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

