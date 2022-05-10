Caudabe launches new green Sheath Cases to match Apple’s Alpine iPhone 13 at 15% off

Apple revealed the new Alpine handset colorway back in March and Caudabe has just unleashed its brand new Mountain Green iPhone 13 case to go alongside it. Caudabe has been a mainstay in best of roundups for quite some time and it is now ready to reveal its latest colorway to accommodate the new green iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Max. Best of all, pre-orders are 15% off from now through the end of the week. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Caudabe’s new Mountain Green iPhone 13 case

It would appear that Caudabe is going for a green colorway that complements the Alpine Apple treatment as opposed to something that matches it identically. That may or may not turn some folks off, but for me it seems like a classy approach if you’re into the whole green treatment.

Caudabe is tapping its MagSafe-ready Sheath cover for the new Mountain Green iPhone 13 case paint job here. This model is blend of minimalism and shock-absorbing design, passing the drop test up to 6.6 feet and delivering a gel-like, flexible polymer shell. You can get a closer look at its iPhone 13 lineup in our launch coverage right here.

The Sheath is the perfect blend of sleek, minimalist design and drop protection to cushion your iPhone from everyday drops and tumbles. And this version of Sheath contains an integrated magnet array to provide full compatibility with all MagSafe accessories.

The new Caudabe Mountain Green iPhone 13 case carries a regular price of $35 but will drop 15% at checkout when you apply code GREEN13 for total of $29.75 (shipping varies by item and location and will be free in orders over $40). If you’re intersted in landing the new Sheath, be sure to do so in the next five days or you’ll get stuck paying full price. The pre-order sale price ends on May 15, 2022.

